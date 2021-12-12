Ghana has been blessed with many singers who revived Christian virtues in Ghanaians particularly during the times their careers were at their peaks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Among these were some iconic women who seemed to have stood at the frontline to produce songs that sunk down the hearts of many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 9 incredible female stars who redefined music in the gospel genre and still continue to make an incredible impact through their songs.

Cindy Thompson, Bernice Offei and Mama Esther Photo credit: @the_real_cindythompson; Manuel Photography/Instagram; Mama_Esther11/Instagram

Source: UGC

1. Cindy Thompson

She shot into fame with her amazing album, Cindy's Messiah with her hit, Awurade Kasa, capturing the number one position on the Ghanaian music charts in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Mama Esther

Esther Boakye, who is well-known as Mama Esther in the music industry took Ghanaians by storm with breathtaking titles back in the day.

3. Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Daughters of Glorious Jesus is a veteran Ghanaian gospel group formed in 1989 and has since been relevant in the music industry to date

4. Tagoe Sisters

Tagoe Sisters is the name of a musical duo consisting of twins Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe. They have been singing in the gospel music industry since 1983.

5. Hannah Marfo

Hannah Marfo's albums, Akristofoo Adooso, Adom, Wontumi You Cant, and others made a breathtaking impact in the music industry at her peak.

6. Abaawa Connie

The Yere Twen Wo hitmaker made an incredible impact when it came to songs that reached down the souls of listeners.

7. Agnes Opoku Agyemang

In the mid-2000s, Agnes Opoku who still looks as though she is in her late 20s released titles such as Awurade Kae Me, Me Nnsan Mayi and Mesom Onyame that touched many lives

8. Esther Smith

The legendary Ghanaian musician was known for her back-to-back hit songs that made a breathtaking impact across the country.

9. Bernice Offei

The Ghanaian gospel artiste was one of the very few who decided to make songs in English and her impact continues to be felt within Ghana and beyond.

In another interesting update, ace Ghanaian gospel act Esther Smith was considered for one of the biggest music projects which featured tons of African artists, Lion king album, by the world's biggest living entertainer, Beyonce Gissele Carter, released in 2019.

In an ABC documentary directed and executive-produced by Beyonce, her team member was spotted enquiring about the 'ensuro' song by Esther smith as she sought to find who the artist is and which album the song is on.

A lady believed to be from her company, Parkwood Entertainment of Ghanaian descent was seen put a call to her Grandmother in Ghana seeking to find who the artist of the 'Ensuro' song is and what album she could find it on.

Source: Yen.com.gh