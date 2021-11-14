Nana Ama McBrown has jumped onto Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa Say song

In a video, the actress was captured performing the viral song live

The video has attracted massive reactions from her fans on Instagram

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to join Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa trend.

The award-winning actress took the aforementioned trend to a different level.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown during her Saturday's entertainment show on UTV performed live.

In one of the songs she performed, the actress was captured mimicking Cecilia Marfo.

From the video, she was dancing as she kept on moving her leg "Wo nan naa"

Social media users react to McBrown's video

mizvee7 wrote:

"She is looking nice with her liposuction bod."

amoafowaah commented:

"Just watching and smiling, I just love this show when Nana is around."

thatafricagirlgh simply wrote:

"Auntie cece edi asem aba."

gracyadutwumwaa also said:

"Never get tired watching ya...u do all u with ease.....n that make u unique.. keep being ya.#UNITED SHOWBIZ#BRIMM".

joankwafo commented:

"Ama. U looking gorgeous like always."

Efia Odo draws laughter as she mimics Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa Say song (video)

Speaking about celebrity mimicking Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa Say, actress Efia Odo has jumped onto the viral song.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty actress was seen in what looked like her living room while recording her rendition of the viral video.

She was seen mimicking a woman of God purportedly caught up in the spirit as her mannerisms depicted.

Efia Odo was seen and heard asking the now popular "Fire" who is mentioned in the original video to go back and join in the chorus.

One point of the video saw Efia Odo placing her hands on her head in complete worship as she sang the wrong lyrics to the song as was sang by local gospel songstress Cecilia Marfo.

