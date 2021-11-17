Twene Jonas Descends on Nana Aba and co for 'Roasting' Journalist; Video Pops up

Twene Jonas has taken on the 'big three' in a new video

The social media man expressed his disappointment in Nana Aba Anamoah and co for embarrassing blogger Bongo on live TV

Jonas also reminded Nana Aba Anamoah of her past ordeal with TV3 that led to her dismissal

Self-acclaimed youth president, Twene Jonas has lashed out on the big three; Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo for publicly shaming blogger Bongo, famed as Journalist Albert.

The outspoken social media sensation expressed much disappointment in Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo for their demeaning approach and assumed they could have handled it better in a new self-made video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Twene Jonas stated that people look up to them, especially Nana Aba Anamoah. He opined that she should have been the bigger person in the picture by approaching the situation rightly.

He also reminded Nana Aba Anamoah of her unfortunate experience with TV3 in the past when she photoshopped a picture in a stadium as though she was there which led to her dismissal.

"When you bragged about your photoshopped photo of someone in a sports stadium and said it was you, TV3 got disappointed in you and later fired you from work which we all thought was a harsh treatment. I for one defended you and trashed talk TV3 for dismissing you although at that time I was not popular ", he asserted.

According to Twene Jonas, her photoshop saga should have been reason enough for the broadcast journalist to have approached Journalist Albert in a less humiliating manner or advise him to desist from the cyberbully. He also asked them never to do that again.

Ghanaians Jubilate with Journalist Albert as he gets a new Job offer

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian blogger Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert has got a new job offer as an entertainment editor for Loud Silence Media.

The CEO of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor took to social media to announce his job offer to the young man with a monthly salary of 500 dollars and netizens are expressing their excitement about the news.

This follows Albert's recent adversity with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere after they shamed him publicly for some demeaning tweets he made about them and others in the past.

