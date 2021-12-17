Popular Ghanaian actress and media person, Afia Schwarzenegger, is known mostly for her controversies and strong character.

It seems Afia hardly goes by a week without controversy and attack on her colleague actresses, media persons, and even the ordinary Ghanaian.

Since Delay introduced her to acting and brought her into the limelight in the 2000s, at the mention of Afia Schwar, the first thing that comes into the minds of social media users is feud and controversies.

A collage of Bofowa, Twene Jonas, Afia Schwar, and Delay. Photo credit: @bofowa @twenejonas @queenafiaschwar @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Like every year, the year 2021 was no different as Afia was caught up in some controversies.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of the major controversies and attacks by Afia Schwar.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Lie about Twene Jonas: Afia went haywire with threats on popular US-based Ghanaian vlogger, Twene Jonas. He had called the Asantehene names that had many condemning him. Afia Schwar got involved in the beef without any invitation and made a public proclamation that she was going to ensure Twene Jonas was caught and deported by the US government within three months. This was after she got into a personal banter with Twene Jonas in which she called her "fufu funu" (yesterday’s fufu). This happened in April-May of 2021, and 2021 is almost ending and Twene Jonas is still enjoying life in the US.

2. Attack on Delay: Afia Schwar also attacked Delay again in 2021. She called her names and said a popular politician slept with Delay and got her a car. This adds up to the many attacks Afia has had on Delay, including calling her a barren woman. As usual, Delay never uttered a single word in response to her.

3. Attack on Nana Aba: Afia also extended her attacks on GHOne TV manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, and called her names. She accused Nana Aba of being promiscuous to the extent that she was allowing “small small boys” to sleep with her. Afia also claimed that Nana Aba went around telling people that Serwaa Amihere travelled to Turkey to have a body operation.

4. Fight with Ayisha Modi: Afia Schwar’s social media fight with Ayisha Modi trended for many days. She used unprintable words at Ayisha, including that she was in an abominable relationship with Rev. Obofour’s wife, Bofowa. It was a heated banter in which Ayisha Modi also accused Afia of coming to her house at midnight to initiate her into a cult. Afia went on to spill secrets that Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy, Obofour and Moesha Bodung.

5. Being sacked from Moesha’s house: Another thing that got Afia Schwar’s name in the news again was when Ayisha Modi alleged that she and her cohorts, Tracey Boakye, and Diamond Appiah, were sacked from Moesha’s house when they went there to visit her.

6. Fight with Bofowa: Afia Schwar insulted Obofour’s wife and made unprintable claims against her. Bofowa responded and called Afia Schwar ungrateful for biting the hands that once fed her.

List of 9 friends Afia Schwar is now fighting

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has had a bad time with friends.

Many of the people she was close to are no longer her friends following one issue or the other. Afia Schwar has often trended in the news for having issues with other people.

She has been described as a loud-mouthed individual and known to spill secrets – explosive ones - she shared with people once their friendship ends.

YEN.com.gh published a list of 9 friends who have now turned Afia Schwar's enemies.

Source: Yen.com.gh