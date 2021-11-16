Man no be God - Ghanaians Jubilate with Journalist Albert as he gets new Job

Journalist Albert got a 500 dollars monthly job offer after being sacked from work

The young man's dismissal was amid his recent clash with Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues on TV

-The news of his new job has generated lots of reactions online

Ghanaian blogger Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert has got a new job offer as an entertainment editor for Loud Silence Media.

The CEO of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor took to social media to announce his job offer to the young man with a monthly salary of 500 dollars and netizens are expressing their excitement about the news.

This follows Albert's recent adversity with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere after they shamed him publicly for some demeaning tweets he made about them and others in the past.

Unfortunately for Albert, his former boss also put out a statement on social media on the decision to sack him amid his saga.

But just as it is said, "when one door closes, another opens". Albert has been offered a mouthwatering job offer and netizens are excited about the news of his new feat.

YEN.com.gh brings you reactions from social media on Journalist Albert's new job offer.

A user with the name @kofiAikinsOkyere commented:

"I just saw this coming and I knew he will definitely have a testimony to share from his ordeal. In every "disgrace there's grace", God no sleep"

@Nathani-el Noamesii also said:

"Gentleman new doors are going to open , only learn from past mistakes"

Another user with name @RaphaelAgbemava said :

"The untouchable ladies made a mistake. They shouldn't have attacked the guy physically. They should rather used same Twitter to reply him. They were not Fair to the guy but WHO JAH BLESS NO ONE..."

Hope Dagadu also commentted:

"Glory be to God for his mercy endures forever bro be great"

@Felix Bakiweye asserted:

"Thank you kevin. The CEO of loud silence radio. God bless you."

@Jenny Savage also said:

"God turns out mistakes to glorify us."

@Michael Ako commented:

"I knew it. Four people can't decide his fate when there are billions of helpers out there."

Read more comments under the original post below:

CEO of Loud Silence Media known as Kelvin Taylor has pledged to employ Journalist Albert who is also known as Bongo as a permanent staff in his outfit.

The new offer comes with a Salary of 500 dollars monthly with his job description as an entertainment editor at Loud Silence Media.

