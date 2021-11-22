Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, has spoken on his role in the actress' career and brand

Maxwell revealed in an interview on Okay FM that he acts as his wife's manager, heading the management team

He, however, denied rumours that he takes money from his wife's earnings for his role

Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, has opened up about his role in the actress' career.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on his drive time show on Okay FM on Monday, November 22, 2021, Maxwell disclosed he is the manager of his wife.

Maxwell explained that the actress' management is not handled by him alone but by a group of people who work as a team. He added that he heads the team.

Nana Ama McBrown's husband has spoken on his role as her manager Photo source: @maxmens, @okay1017fm

Speaking further, Maxwell revealed that he does not take any monetary payments for the work she does for his wife as her manager.

Abeiku Santana had claimed that there were rumours suggesting that Maxwell takes a percentage of the endorsements deals McBrown signs.

But Maxwell shut out the rumour as he denied it saying he does not take any money from her wife's dealings.

McBrown who was present in the studio confirmed Maxwell's statement. She explained that her husband refuses to take a share of her earnings even when she offers so she has stopped.

She, however, added that she uses her earnings to help in running their home when the husband is not around.

Watch the interview of Maxwell Mensah as posted on Okay FM's YouTube below:

McBrown blushes as Maxwell and Maxin phone into interview

Maxwell's interview was an offshoot of an interview McBrown was having with Abeiku Santana.

It was During their chat, Abeiku Santana got McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, and daughter, Maxin, on phone to speak.

A video of the lovely moment has popped up showing McBrown looking surprised and also blushing over the call

Source: Yen.com.gh