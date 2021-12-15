The relationship between Black Sherif and Burna Boy is an enviable one

Black Sherif reveals in a new video how much love and support Burna Boy shows him behind closed doors

The two are set to be on tour after Burna Boy jumped unto the remix of Black Sherif big hit Black Sermon

Young budding and sensational artiste, Black Sherif has disclosed in a new interview the closed bond between himself and popular Nigerian artist and Grammy award winner, Burna Boy widely referred to as the African Giant.

Black Sherif released the remix to his highly acclaimed ‘Second Sermon’, a sequel to his viral maiden single that inducted him to the limelight featuring Burna Boy on December 8, 2021, which garnered hundreds of thousands and over 100,000 views on YouTube.

Black Sherif in a new video has disclosed how Buran Boy's team reached out to him when they wanted to remake the Second sermon remix.

Burna Boy and Black Sherif.source:instagram/@backsherif

Source: Instagram

He explained that “Burna reached out when he heard about the song. He reached out to us on Whatsapp. He said he liked the song and said if he comes to Ghana, we’ll actually work on the song”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The artists also revealed that the African giant has gotten in touch with him constantly since the first time they reached out.

"Burna Boy dey call me every 3 days, the love is that crazy. He calls me to advise and shares his success stories every time"

He also added that Burna Boy wants him to be on top always and not lose focus and that is the reason why he constantly calls him to inspire him and put him on course.

'Second Sermon' Hitmaker Opens up About his Life Journey on the Delay Show

Young and fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif who has been entertaining many with his hit song 'Second Sermon' has recently granted an interview with Delay where he opened up about his dating life. Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif shared that his first encounter with a lady was unpleasant and that scarred him.

Since then, he has never had a girlfriend nor been intimate with any lady, he claimed.

Source: Yen Ghana