Netizens troll Stonebwoy for priding himself with 3 nominations as a featured artist of 3 legit Grammy-nominated albums

Fans expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy for basking in another's glory

Some tweeps claim Stonebwoy is beyond the unnecessary hype he is calling for himself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy popularly known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been battered heavily on social media for flattering himself with Grammy nominations for his participation as a featured artist on 3 nominated Grammy Reggae albums.

The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday, November 23rd, ahead of the Grammy ceremony scheduled to happen on January 31st.

Many Ghanaians observed the unveiling of the nominations in anticipation for a Ghanaian act to be mentioned but unfortunately, that was not the case.

Ghanaians Blast Stonebwoy For His Self-acclaimed Grammy Nominations

Source: Twitter

However, Stonebwoy who contributed as a featured act on 3 out of 5 nominees for Album of the year quickly took to Twitter to make a post that suggests that he bagged 3 nominations when in an actual sense he did not.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His tweet read:

And At the @RecordingAcad @stonebwoyfeatures on 3 Albums Out of 5 To Get Nominated.. should Either of the albums Win… Do The maths.. #Ghana #BhimNation

The albums "Pamoja" by Etana, "Live N Livin" by Sean Paul, and "Royal" by Jesse Royal each scored a nomination in the "Best Reggae Album" category.

Unfortunately for the Afrimma Award-winning artist, netizens did not receive his tweet with much pleasure but rather disappointment and shock as they believe Bhim is beyond trying to stay relevant by claiming to be nominated for the Awards.

Reactions

Many replied to his post telling the artist not to pride himself with another person's feat but rather work hard to also have his body of work nominated.

@BanascoTroy tweeted:

Ghanaian artist always settling for less. We wanna see your own records being nominated for the Grammys not ur 12-second verses on other artists demma track.

@LovelanceO:

You do your face like that if you no delete this nonsense you come post fore here

@Perrysarkcess4

This is a fan work …. You pass that level Ah Efo

@jason_zamani

Big fan of Stone but this is what I don’t like about him. You always dey blow your own trumpet, that’s why the fans are there. You be big artiste

@Zakuz07

Eii u Dey rush ooo. Mm efo ,Wining a Grammy doesn’t mean ur a legend.Ur already a legend Ur time will come

@energy_giver

Ok I’ll do the maths. The maths says that doesn’t make you a nominee nor a winner. Just read the category definition to stop misinforming the fans and public.

@Solomonmusik

It's funny how you are doing this yourself smiling face with smiling eyes... This shd have been done by one of your core fans or perhaps a team member.

Grammys 2022: Rocky Dawuni Gets Nomination

Meanwhile, our very own Rocky Dawumi has been nominated in the Best Global Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album. Dawuni's nomination was announced during the official nomination ceremony by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Ghanaian will be competing with Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid in that category.

Source: Yen News