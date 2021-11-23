Ghanaian Reggae music star Rocky Dawuni has received a nomination for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Rocky Dawumi has been nominated in the Best Global Album with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album.

Dawuni's nomination was announced during the official nomination ceremony by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Ghanaian will be competing with Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid in that category.

Reaction from Dawuni

Following the announcement, Rocky Dawumi shared a photo with a caption in which he thanked all those who worked on the album.

"Yea my people we did it again. Another #GRAMMY nomination for “Voice Of Bunbon,Vol.1” . The EP has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards @recordingacademy .Big thanks to all those who worked and supported this important work to achieve this recognition. Keep streaming and sharing the album and let’s go Ghana!"

This is the second Grammy Award nomination for the USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer, with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album, winning him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.

