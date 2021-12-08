Black Sherif has released the much anticipated remix of his mega hit song second sermon

The monster hit song features no other than the African Giant , Burna Boy

The internet has been set ablaze with tons of reactions from Ghanaians as people go gaga about the remix

Budding Ghanaian artist, Mohammed Ismail Sherif popularly known as Black Sherrif has dropped the remix to his smash hit song ,Second Sermon, and it features Grammy award-winning African artiste, Burna Boy, from Nigeria.

The song was released last night, December 7, 2021 with a chill giving verse from the African Giant himself, Burna Boy. Prior to the epic drop, Burna Boy teased netizens countless times with his verse as he grooved and sang along to it which left many in anticipation.

'Second Sermon' has garnered millions of streams on music streaming platforms and has also recorded over 8 million views on YouTube.

Black Sherif went on an hiatus from releasing singles since then, he was only featuring on tunes of other artists. Fans have since been in expectance for a new song from the musician and fortunately for them he has gifted them with not just any one but the African Giant himself.

Reactions

Fan have taken to social media to express their excitement about the remix

@Kwameboakye tweeted:

"Getting Burna Boy on your track is no small feat. This is huge for Black Sherif and he deserves it," ,

@unrulyking:

Burna Boy will surely take Black Sherif to Grammys .. hard verse on the Second Sermon Remix".

@BongoIdeas:

I don’t care if the #SecondSermonRemix lacks verve and touch. What I know is getting Burna Boy on a project is a huge win for Black Sherif. The guy has come very far and deserves everything. Big ups Blacko

@stonekhay:

Burna boy did well on the remix, Love the way he took it slow with the opening verse and gradually increased the tempo of the his delivery. Blacko sealed it with that last verse, Nice collabo. Bravo guys!!!

@webkid_afrika:

Ghanaians ankasa we get problem, the thing is not about the song but the kinda mileage n exposure burna boy has placed Electric torch on black sherif ein brand

Source: Yen.com.gh