When it comes to celebrities who dominate the Ghanaian fashion industry, Selly Galley Fiawoo's name would definitely be mentioned. Her sense of style, as well as her fashion sense, are so unique, and this makes her undoubtedly grab the title of a fashion icon.

She hopped onto the entertainment scene as a video vixen and has featured in a number of music; videos, such as the famous Angelina music video by Praye. However, she gained fame after representing Ghana on season eight of Big Brother Africa in 2013. She spent only 39 days in the house.

She tied the knot to the love of her life, Praye TiaTia, on her birthday, September 25 2016, in a beautiful ceremony with close friends and family.

In light of this, the Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Selly Galley Fiawoo celebrates her birthday as well as her wedding anniversary on September 25 every year, and she never ceases to disappoint when it comes to celebrating those moments.

Selly Galley has been glowing in style. Photo Source: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Since her birthday is approaching, she decided to reminisce about past birthday photo shoots she has done to celebrate her special day.

Making a stacked post and sharing the photos on her verified Instagram page, she captioned the post,

Eventful few years. Grateful for life, for family, for great friends. My life is blessed with some of the most amazing people. #itsSeptember #libraseason #libra #TBTbdayshoots #25thsept

Birthday in 2019

For her 32nd birthday, she rocked a sparkling red dress that had a thigh-high cut on the left side of the dress.

There was a dragon made of shiny silver fabric that highlighted the entirety of the outfit. She wore red heel boots, adding a fierce look to her overall outfit.

Selley Galley. Photo Source: @sellygalleygh

Source: Instagram

She also rocked a Cruella De Vil-inspired outfit. Her outfit was made of leopard prints. It was a fitting dress that was sewn in knee-length.

The dress had huge black puffs on each side. She wore black gloves to highlight her look for the shoot.

To complete her look, she wore a pair of black heels. The setting of the shoot was classy and elegant as she sat next to a huge white piano and posed for the camera.

Selley Galley. Photo Source: @sellygalleygh

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley at 33

For her birthday in 2020, when the world was going through a global pandemic, Mrs Fiawoo proved that she was not going to let Covid-19 stop her from celebrating her special day.

She rocked a series of star-studded outfits, which had many people admire her fashion sense.

She wore a black gown that had a sparkling element splashed on it to create a moonlight effect on the entire gown. She wore long sleeve gloves on each arm as she posed majestically for the camera.

Selly Galley's birthday in 2021

For her 34th birthday, she rocked a feathery black gown. The gown was designed with golden chains to make the dress stand out. The chains were connected from her waistline to her midsection, and the rest circled around her neck to create a striking effect.

She wore bangs and a short wig so as not to hide the effect the chains were giving to her entire look.

She looked like a fairytale princess in her all-white gown for her second look. She rocked a platinum blonde wig which matched her all-white ensemble.

