Birthdays are momentous occasions for most people throughout the world as many spend time and money to immortalise their special day with photos.

Apart from the photos, some throw lavish parties to celebrate their birthday with friends and family.

Since the beginning of 2021, people, including famous names, have marked their birthdays from January to October, however, November seems to have the most celebrity birthdays.

Movie Queens: 5 Popular Ghanaian Female Celebrities with November Birthdays Photo credit: Nadia Buari/ Yvonne Nelson/Yvonne Okoro/Martha Ankomah/Naa Ashorkor

And, it is probably interesting to know that your favorite celebrity or two influential personalities were born on the same day.

Check out YEN.com.gh's list to discover five famous Ghanaian female movie personalities born this month.

1. Nadia Buari:

Nadia Buari is a Ghanaian actress who was born on November 21, 1982. The award-winning actress is 39.

2. Yvonne Nelson:

Born on November 12, 1985, Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer, and entrepreneur. She is 36.

3. Yvonne Okoro:

Chinyere Yvonne Okoro is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actress who was born to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother on November 25, 1984.

4. Naa Ashorkor:

Naa Ashorkor, 33, is a Ghanaian actress and a media personality who currently works at Accra-based Asaase Radio. She was born on November 24, 1988.

5. Martha Ankomah:

Born on November 21, 1986, Martha Ankomah is a Ghanaian film actress and an entrepreneur. She is 35 years. Martha and Nadia Buari share the same birth dates.

McBrown at 44

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown marked her 44th birthday on August 15. The Ghanaian actress recently and television show host needs no introduction as she has become a household name, gracing the screens in the homes of many Ghanaians.

Nana Ama McBrown's 44th birthday, like millions throughout the world, was affected by the prevailing pandemic.

However, the actress dedicated her social media pages to her special day as she splashed wild and eye-catching photos to celebrate the day.

