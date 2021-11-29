Renowned Louis Vuitton designer of Ghanaian descent, Virgil Abbloh has passed away

The news of his death has come as a shock to Ghanaians and many others around the globe

Global celebrities like Kanye West, Pharrel, the Kardashians and others have reacted to Abloh's death

The sudden death of a Ghanaian designer based in the U.S, Virgil Abbloh, who was 41 years old, sent shock waves far beyond the world of style and fashion on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

A statement circulated by LVMH, which constitutes Louis Vuitton and Off-White on confirms that Virgil Abloh was lost to the cold hands of cancer.

Virgil was said to have been battling cancer for so many years but was kept out of public knowledge.

Kanye West, Drake, Kardashian,Virgill.source:@virgilabloh @ye @kimkardashian @idrisalba

Source: Twitter

In 2018, Virgil Abloh was appointed artistic director for Louis Vuitton – the first African American to helm a line at the company.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Top celebrities all across the globe like Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Pharrel Williams and many others have begun sharing tributes to the generational icon and influential visionary after news of Virgils Demise.

Rapper Kanye West now Ye, dedicated his latest Sunday Service concert to his good friend and former artistic designer Abloh, with a rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me” performed by the Sunday Service choir.

American singer and producer, Pharrell Williams, took to Twitter to express his pain following Abloh’s death in a tweet:

My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine

Rapper Drake shared a series of photos of him and Abloh on Instagram with the caption:

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother .thank you for everything."

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, who had her wedding dress designed by the influential visionary, Aboh, shared photos of them in the lead-up to her marriage to Justin Bieber, scored with a long caption.

Actor Idris Elba also tweeted:

"Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man."

Victoria Beckham, wife of legendary footballer, David Beckham reacted to the news of the death too. :

“A true inspiration in so many ways. Rest in peace @virgilabloh. Sending love and light to your beautiful family We will all miss you so very much x,”

Mother of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, shared a series of photos of Virgil over the years and captioned it :

“I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you…,”

Ghanaian superstar, Sarkodie took to Twitter to retweet Loius Vuitton's post on Abloh's death and attached a broken-hearted emoji.

Ghanaian Designer For Louis Vuitton, Off-White Dies Of Cancer

YEN.com.gh earlier shared detailed information on the demise of Ghanaian Designer. Internationally acclaimed Ghanaian fashion designer Virgil Abloh has passed away Abloh who worked for Louis Vuitton and also founded Off-White passed away after battling cancer.

The passing of Abloh was announced in a statement on the official Twitter handle of Louis Vuitton.

Source: Yen