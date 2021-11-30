Tik Tok queen, Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has taken over social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young model is currently trending all over social media all because of her birthday.

November 30, 2021, happens to be the birthday of the heavily endowed Tik Tok star.

Hajia Bintu: 13 most beautiful photos of Tik Tok star as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Hajia Bintu/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Many of her colleague models and followers have released photos to celebrate her.

Though her real age is yet to be known, well, that doesn't stop the celebration.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As Hajia Bintu has been wowing fans with her sumptuous photos, YEN.com.gh has joined the birthday celebration 13 of her most beautiful photos.

1. Hajia BIntu released this photo to celebrate the day:

2. Beauty in black:

3. The outfit befits her beauty:

4. Always on point:

5. Hajia Bintu is a top-notch model:

6. Check her out here:

7. So cute:

8. Simple and neat:

9. Beautiful smile:

10. Always turning heads:

11. Looking gorgeous in white:

12. Red is beauty:

13. Wedding posing:

Duncan Williams: Ghanaian Prophets Spray Dollars on Archibishop’s Daughter at 40th Birthday Party

Speaking about birthdays, the first daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Elsie Duncan-Williams, has celebrated her 40th birthday in grand style.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elsie is seen dancing graciously at the plush birthday party organized for her and many popular prophets were there.

YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes caught Prophet Salifu Amoako spraying 100 dollar notes on Elsie as she danced to one of Tiwa Savage’s songs.

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi’s Set To Release New Novel “Africa And The African”

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi has earned a remarkable reputation in the minds of readers because of the nature of the stories and hidden topics that she tackles in her novel, the renowned African author, has so far gotten her novels on distribution stores like Amazon and several places in the world.

She caused a well-received and appreciated stir when she released her novel “Missing Fathers’ a couple of months back.

The novel became a subject of discussion on many media platforms, shows, events and more as panellists opened the novel up to digest the intriguingly relevant topics.

The novel focuses on the problems that arise when parents fail to perform their responsibilities to their kids and the entire household.

Source: Yen