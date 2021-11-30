Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi’s Set To Release New Novel “Africa And The African”

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi’s New Novel “Africa And The African” is set to redefine the image of the continent

She noted that the new novel is an awakening letter to the continent

The entrepreneur added that it was time for Africa to take charge of her own rich narrative

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi has earned a remarkable reputation in the minds of readers because of the nature of the stories and hidden topics that she tackles in her novel, the renowned African author, has so far gotten her novels on distribution stores like Amazon and several places in the world.

She caused a well-received and appreciated stir when she released her novel “Missing Fathers’ a couple of months back.

The novel became a subject of discussion on many media platforms, shows, events and more as panellists opened the novel up to digest the intriguingly relevant topics.

The novel focuses on the problems that arise when parents fail to perform their responsibilities to their kids and the entire household.

Providing well-detailed research on how parenting has gone wrong can destroy an entire community and not just a household, even though she used fathers in the title of the novel she brought out the role of mothers too, as many mothers hold families, communities and nations together.

A few months later, the multifaceted and award-winning author has announced the release of a new novel titled “Africa and The African,” and already the title of the novel is causing a stir and book lovers have expressed their interest in getting exclusive reads ahead of the release date. She has set the release date to December, in Ghana before taking it across selected African countries and the rest of the world.

Hence, she will host a press launch in Ghana and other parts of Africa to release the book. “Africa And The African” explores the amazing continent of Africa, the beauties and the challenges that lie ahead and how those challenges can be solved now using the beautiful things Africa has.

“My novel come from deeper research and sometimes from the listening to what is happening around us, the continent of Africa has a lot to offer from human to natural resources. This by now, almost everyone including a kid born today can attest to.

But, the problem is getting every African to rely on behind a good leader and agree to follow the same path with that leader,” she told us on the phone while throwing brief light on the book. She said she picked the good works of past leaders that devoted their entire lives to changing the image of the continent for good, but, couldn’t arrive at anything good.

And each year, the continent seems to be going back into bigger problems. There’s are a lot of resources on the continent that can be tapped and put to good use, from gold, cocoa, diamond to timber, each year, the continent discover something new that can help Africans, however, those beautiful things are sold to the outsiders, and they have rather taking over the continent.

“This novel took all the steam and energy out of me because it’s coming from a place of years of research, taking historians and many other well-vexed professors and people to find a permanent solution and the present that solution in the novel.

It’s not just a novel you will pick and read, have a good laugh and learn something and then place it somewhere, no, it will challenge everyone with Africa at heart to take matters of the continent very serious.”

A couple of the countries have seen these problems and are fixing them but, it should be a collective effort from every African.

The “Africa And The African” takes a different approach to the information that every African needs to always keep the continent in the mind, Stacy pointed that out during the phone conversation.

She wished that every media personality, outlet and well-meaning African will help spread the message in the novel to touch the right people to take Africa seriously and start working.

“Yes, I will be happy if this book will be in every single African country but that can only happen if everyone comes on board.

I will continue to put matters of the continent first, and only hopes that we can all sit, draw a long term developmental plan for the continent, the time is now, to work on that for the next generation to continue.” She concluded.

The leaders and citizens can’t afford to sleep, the time is now for every single soul of the continent to rise and get to work.

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi dug deeper to expose certain hidden facts on the continent in the “Africa and the African” novel that will help you rethink every decision you take regarding Africa.

The novel – Africa and the African – come in four different units – ‘’A Giant in Slumber,’’ ‘’ The Falling Powers,’’ ‘Existing Simultaneously As Allies,’’ ‘‘The Rising Stars’’ They will be available across all online book stores and other stores around the world.

Stacy Maweunam Amewoyi together with other experts in the field of cosmetology, makeup, weaving, beauty therapy, bead making, catering etc. have been lending their knowledge through her Stacy M Foundation (https://stacymfoundation.org/) to young women within Ghana and beyond to empower them to be self-independent in the working environment.

On December 3rd, she will host a workshop for high school students at Odorgonnor Senior High to talk about Peer Influence from social media.

The Ghana launch of Africa And The African novel – all the four units – is scheduled for December 4th, after which she will embark on a series of media tours across selected countries within the continent to spread this in-depth research on the various history of Africa that can turn the fortunes of the continent around for good.

