Some years back Ghana media space was dominated by news of media entrepreneur, Peace Hype.

The British Ghanaian education activist was always in the news all because of her stunning looks.

She is really endowed both front and back now Ghanaians have relegated her to the back following the emergence of Moesha Boduong and Hajia Bintu.

Peace Hyde: 15 beautiful photos of media queen that are trending online (Photo credit: Instagram/Peace Hyde)

Source: Instagram

Though, Moesha and Hajia BIntu are now trending online because of their curvy shape Peace Hyde still stands tall.

Here are 15 most beautiful photos that prove why Peace Hyde is still the queen of shape.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. She shows off in jeans:

2. Executive looks:

3. Lovely smiles:

4. On duty:

5. Simple and neat:

7. Lady in black:

8. Swag:

9. Beauty with smiles:

10. For the gram:

11. Top notch posing:

12. Lovely hairstyle:

13. Posing from her closet:

14. Bold and beautiful:

15. Walking with smiles:

Gifty Anti wows Ghanaians in videos as she shares insight into how she keeps fit; fans react

Veteran media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has wowed many on social media after she shared a video of her normal exercising and gym routine.

In a set of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Oheneyere Gifty Anti was at her normal gym session with her instructor who has become notorious for always 'drilling' the TV show host.

She was seen doing sit-ups while holding some miniature dumbells and punching forward when she stands to her feet.

Fella Makafui gives full view of herself while in a swimming pool; fans shout

Mrs Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has gotten her fans talking once again with another jaw-dropping pool side video she shared on her Instagram handle.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress 'blessed' her fans with her latest video which saw her 'chillaxing' inside a huge swimming pool on what looked like a high rise building.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fella Makafui was seen walking in the not-too-deep pool and flaunting all her assets while showing her back to the camera.

The actress and mother of one was seen wearing a swimming costume underneath her popular waist trainer as she beamed with smiles.

Source: Yen.com.gh