A young man who bears some resemblance to Shatta Wale has popped up on social media

In a video sighted online, the man was seen dressed like the Ayoo hitmaker

According to him, Shatta Wale is his twin brother and that the only difference was their hair colour

A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after he claimed that he was the twin brother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man was seen dressed like Shatta Wale as he walked in front of a closed shop.

He was spotted wearing many necklaces just like the Taking Over hitmaker and also had on a bandana around his head.

Shatta Wale and his look-alike. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The young man complemented his look with a pair of sunglasses and mimicked the way the dancehall star talks.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, he has told people countless times that he was the twin brother of Shatta Wale but they refused to believe him.

The young man who was sounding so much like the Ayoo hitmaker with his usual 'aggressive tone' said there was only one difference between them.

He went on to speak about the difference and said it was the colour of their hair and added that should he dye his hair, people would never be able to tell the difference.

The young man was seen pacing up and down in front of the shop and took a swipe at all those who doubted his claim of being Shatta Wale's twin.

How KKD's Model Son Turned Up at the 2021 British Fashion Awards

Meanwhile, Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, son of Ghana media grandee, Kwesi Kyei Darkwa made an appearance at the 2021 British fashion awards where he was spotted in an androgynous look.

Kyei-Darkwah, who is also a model and fashion and style enthusiast got in touch with his feminine side on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards.

Rocking braid extensions, a backless translucent midi dress on a gold tie-up block heels and minimal makeup, the multi-disciplinary artist & creator made a bold fashion statement of self-love.

Source: Yen News