KKD's son was spotted on the red carpet of Britain's most prestigious fashion awards

This 2021 British Fashion Award took place on Monday 29th November at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London

The ceremony served as a touching memorial to the Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh

Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, son of Ghana media grandee, Kwesi Kyei Darkwa made an appearance at the 2021 British fashion awards where he was spotted in an androgynous look.

Kyei-Darkwah, who is also a model and fashion and style enthusiast got in touch with his feminine side on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards.

Rocking extensions braids, a backless translucent midi dress on a gold tie-up block heels and minimal makeup the multi-disciplinary artist & creator made a bold fashion statement of self-love.

KKD's son appeared on the red carpet at the 2021 British Fashion Awards Photo source: @hausofdarkwa

Source: Instagram

In a slide-post on Instagram by Kyei-Darkwah sighted by YEN.com.gh, he is seen in a series of photos and a video announcing his presence at the Just ended 2021 British Fashion Awards.

KKD's son captioned his Instagram post saying:

A magical experience all round! Glad I got to share it with my @wimp.agency family. Thank you @george.troch for dressing me, the @ctilburymakeup team for slaying the eye and skin, @bethmorrisintl for your continued work and support and @indyamoore for the beautiful moment we shared together inside.

In 2017, Kyei-Darkwah opened up about his sexuality to UK digital magazine, where he talked about his struggle as a gay man, and how growing up was difficult for him.

The 2021 Fashion Awards sombre circumstances on Monday night following the news that the designer Virgil Abloh had died on Sunday aged 41. The ceremony also had a touching memorial to the Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh.

British actor Idris Elba who was also present at the award commenced the ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to Virgil Abloh, who was named one of 15 “leaders of change” at the awards, accolades that were planned weeks before the awards and which honours persons who have “created positive change within the fashion industry in the past year”, said the British Fashion Council.

The sudden death of a Ghanaian designer based in the U.S, Virgil Abbloh, who was 41 years old, sent shock waves far beyond the world of style and fashion on Sunday, November 28, 2021. A statement circulated by LVMH, which constitutes Louis Vuitton and Off-White on confirms that Virgil Abloh was lost to the cold hands of cancer.

Virgil was said to have been battling cancer for so many years but was kept out of public knowledge.

