Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has released new frames glowing in a stunning African dress

She shared the Instagram photos with her fans and followers on Friday, December 3, 2021

Many of them have flooded her comment section with compliments as they gushed over her beauty

On Friday, December 3, actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, wowed her fans and followers with adorable new Instagram photos of herself.

In the shot, the host of United Showbiz sported a beautiful African print as she offered different signature poses for the camera.

The actress accessorised her look by donning a long hair extension for the occasion.

No Word to Describe You - Fans Shout as Nana Ama McBrown Drops Latest Photos Beaming in African Print Photo credit: McBrown

Source: Instagram

Rocking the garment and flowing weaves by Leejaylooks, McBrown who is known for slaying in her outfit for A-list occasions and her TV programmes did not disappoint.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Captioning the stunning new snaps on Instagram, she said:

''If you love me, I love ❤ you too

''Do me na me nso me do wo bi,'' she said.

Fans and followers of the actress have gushed over her beauty on social media.

Reactions:

Speedtrendz indicated:

''No word to describe you, Mama.''

Mosmithoffical said:

''Love you more mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Autostandard commented:

''Always looking beautiful Queen ❤️❤️❤️ keep shinning.''

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.

The UTV presenter, 44, released the sensational frames donning a dress consisting of multiple colours.

McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.

Source: Yen.com.gh