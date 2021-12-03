No Word to Describe You - Fans Shout as Nana Ama McBrown Drops Latest Photos Beaming in African Print
- Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has released new frames glowing in a stunning African dress
- She shared the Instagram photos with her fans and followers on Friday, December 3, 2021
- Many of them have flooded her comment section with compliments as they gushed over her beauty
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
On Friday, December 3, actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, wowed her fans and followers with adorable new Instagram photos of herself.
In the shot, the host of United Showbiz sported a beautiful African print as she offered different signature poses for the camera.
The actress accessorised her look by donning a long hair extension for the occasion.
Rocking the garment and flowing weaves by Leejaylooks, McBrown who is known for slaying in her outfit for A-list occasions and her TV programmes did not disappoint.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Captioning the stunning new snaps on Instagram, she said:
''If you love me, I love ❤ you too
''Do me na me nso me do wo bi,'' she said.
Fans and followers of the actress have gushed over her beauty on social media.
Reactions:
Speedtrendz indicated:
''No word to describe you, Mama.''
Mosmithoffical said:
''Love you more mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️.''
Autostandard commented:
''Always looking beautiful Queen ❤️❤️❤️ keep shinning.''
Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.
The UTV presenter, 44, released the sensational frames donning a dress consisting of multiple colours.
McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen.com.gh