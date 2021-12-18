Joselyn Dumas' no-makeup looks aren't quite witnessed by many

The Ghanaian actress has released a video showing her face without makeup

Her appearance and skin look flawless, with no blemish

She uploaded the Instagram video saying some people wanted her to appear online without it

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has leveled up to a challenge from some social media users asking her to appear online without her usual makeup.

Although her no-makeup looks aren't quite witnessed by many, the clip shows her adorable persona and looks are right with or without makeup.

She made sure to flaunt herself with style before the screen, showing her natural face without any beauty-enhancing accessory.

Joselyn Dumas Drops New Video Showing Off Her Natural Beauty in No-Makeup Video

Source: Instagram

Releasing the clip online, the actress wrote:

''To everyone asking me to clean my makeup and come again ... well here you goooooo!!!! I got time today #byehaters .'' she said.

Joselyn Dumas has warmed the hearts of many with the new video glowing with smiles and looking spotless and ageless.

Reactions

Mckinneyhammond said:

''It’s that fabulous luminescent skin you have darling!''

Actress Lydia Forson said:

''Haters lol.''

Bertha.ameka commented:

''Please don't make up again. You are soo beautiful .''

Brenlutte commented:

''Still beautiful...haters kindly move to the back seat.''

Juliet Ibrahim Drops Latest

Meanwhile, Ghanaian movie A-lister, Juliet Ibrahim, recently released a candid video sporting a casual outfit and showing her natural face without her usual makeup.

In the video, she expresses excitement about Christmas coming early for herself and the family.

The famous entertainer has warmed the hearts of many with the new video glowing with smiles and looking unblemished without beauty-enhancing accessories.

Source: Yen