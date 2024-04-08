West Ham United made a TikTok video with Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene's new song, Canopy, exciting many Ghanaians

The English football club made a short clip of Mohammed Kudus dribbling his opponents and embedded the song in the background

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians were pleased to see Ghanaian music being played on a big platforms

English football club West Ham United has made a TikTok video featuring the new hit song Canopy by Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene. The video has sparked excitement among Ghanaians.

West Ham United and Kuami Eugene Photo Source: kuami_eugene

Source: Instagram

The short clip showed the impressive skills of Mohammed Kudus, as he dribbled past opponents during one of West Ham's recent matches. In the video, Canopy was played in the background, impressing netizens.

In the comments section of the video, Kuami Eugene himself commented on West Ham's post while other Ghanaians wondered how the West Ham admin was in tune with current musical trends from Ghana.

West Ham has often made videos using Ghanaian music since the arrival of Mohammed Kudus as the club. The use of Ghanaian songs is a way of forming ties with their star player's roots.

West Ham impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Gheneral said:

@West Ham United admin how do you get the Ghana song to fit every situation

Nana Frimpong340 commented:

Kwame Preko , you are really doing a good job as the Westham TikTok admin

Breaktruh Black said:

Now I suspect Kudus himself is the Admin

NATIVE Quame. commented:

Kudus signed two contracts with westham playing and sm admin

Breaktruh Black said:

Now I suspect Kudus himself is the Admin

Alexander Isak wrote:

i think the admin is from Ghana

West Ham play Lil Win song

In another story, West Ham United, in a TikTok video, played Lil Win and Guru's Azonto Boys as they celebrated Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus.

The video was a short clip of Kudus dribbling, and Ghanaians were impressed with West Ham's social media team.

Many people in the comments section joked that there was probably a Ghanaian admin handling the team's TikTok account.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh