Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has uploaded new photos on her socials

The UTV presenter was photographed in a stunning dress with multiple colours

The sensational snaps have got her fans sharing their views beneath her post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.

The UTV presenter, 44, released the sensational frames donning a dress consisting of multiple colours.

McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.

Nana Ama McBrown Drops Fresh Photos Flaunting Her Traffic-Stopping Beauty; Many React Photo credit: McBrown

Source: Instagram

It appears she was not the focus of the post as she wanted to engage millions of fans and followers across her socials.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Captioning the photos, McBrown said:

''My Name is Ama Owusuwaa,'' she said, asking: ''What's yours?''

Her post has gathered the remarks of not just her fans but also celebrities and media personalities.

TV presenter and producer, Stacyamoatenggh commented.

''My Ama beautiful. Ahoufe dua.''

Actress Salmamumin shared a yellow face with an open smile.''

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebrated entertainer and host of the United Showbiz uploaded a video on Instagram in which she says she needed a place out of Accra.

McBrown recently returned from Hamburg, Germany, where she went for surgery to correct a defect on one of her arms.

Source: Yen