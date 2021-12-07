Charles Sogli made his debut appearance on the runway at the just ended 2021 Rhythms On The Runway

Charles Sogli who hails from the Volta Region is believed to be the tallest man in Ghana

The leggy stole the spot light at Rhythms On the Runway after making celebrities look tiny next to him

Ghana's tallest man, Charles Sogli who hails from the Volta Region stole the show at the just ended Rhythms on the Runway, an annual fashion show an music event organized by popular radio and TV personality, KOD.

The event took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on December 4, 2021. It was graced by several fashion brands on its runway and witnessed the presence of some stars who modeled on its runway as well as fashion enthusiasts.

Charles Sogli, a 22 years-old young man considered as Ghana's Tallest man was the highlight of the 2021 edition of the event after making his debut appearance on the runway which got many stunned and surprised.

Rocking a Kaftan, the eight feet man closed the show with KOD and his models for his 1957 collection that wrapped up runway with great applause and euphoria from guest present.

YEN.com.gh spotted on Instagram photos and videos of celebrities engaging Charles Sogli for pictures and conversation having them look like Dwarfs. These celebrities included Lexis Bill, Mz Gee, Comedian Warris to mention but a few.

Ghanaians react to photos of young man being touted as Ghana's tallest man

In a report YEN.com.gh once captured about the young man, Charles Sogli, it was said that his height is 7 foot 6 inches which makes him taller than some of the tallest basketball players in the world.

A photo of him in comparison to a man named Yaw Pare showed the extent of the boy's extraordinary height given that Yaw himself is very tall.

Lots of people have been sharing their views on social media after seeing the new photos of the gentleman with different people including a lady.

