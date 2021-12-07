Samira Bawumia Steals Spotlight at Diana Hamilton's Album Launch

Gospel act, Diana Hamilton, has launched her seventh album titled 'Grace '

' The album was released at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel with a grand dinner event

Present at the album launch was graced with the presence of the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

Gospel musician and winner of VGMA artist of the year, Diana Hamilton has launched her latest gospel album titled ‘Grace’ over the weekend, December 5, 2021, in a high-profiled dinner in Accra held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The launch dinner was graced with the presence of the former chairman of the Church of Pentecost Aps Opoku Onyinah and the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, and many other dignitaries as well as celebrities including Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia presence at the album launch was the highlight of Diana Hamilton's event.

She looked entirely ravishing as usual in a grey laced dress which she matched with a beautifully tied headgear as many get close to take photos with her including celebrities.

The Second lady took to Instagram to congratulate Diana Hamilton for the success of her album launch with a series of photos of herself with Diana Hamilton, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and some other invited guests .

She captioned the photos saying:

Congratulations to celebrated Gospel Icon, @dianaantwihamilton on the successful launch of her "Grace" album.

The dinner also was used as a platform to raise funds for Diana Hamilton Foundation, an NGO reaching out to the needy in the society.

