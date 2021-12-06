King Promise made a rich fashion statement at the just ended 2021 Mobo Awards

The style extravaganza has left many jaw-dropped with the expensive boots he took to the event

King Promise was nominated for the Best African Music Act category at the 2021 Mobo Awards

Multiple award-winning artist and style icon, King Promise has left many spellbound with his rich appearance at the 2021 MOBO Awards, and netizens have taken to social media to react to his 'weird' style sense and his expensive spending habits in fashion.

King Promise appeared on the red carpet of the Music Of Black Origin Awards (MOBO 2021) ceremony last night, December 5, 2021, in lavish style rocking a Bottega Veneta pair of boots that costs not less than GH8000.

The 'Slow Down' singer over the years has proven to be the crème de la crème of footwear as he constantly wows on the red carpet of events in highly-priced boots which are quite peculiar.

Rocking a black leather jacket over a green turtle neck sweater and an elaborate pair of jeans, King Promise scored the look a green sole tire chunky-sole boots by Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion brand.

King Promise shared his MOBO lokk on Instagram and as usual his sneakers caused stirs and generated lots of conversations by tweeps as searches reveal that the shoes cost $1350 on the Bottega Veneta online store.

He captioned post:

Smooth Operator.. 5 Star at the @moboawards Representing

Reactions

Check out some comments below about King Promise's MOBO drip.

@EGigatt

Imagine if this was Kuami Eugene . Like the way squad go diss the dressing eh. Buh this is fashion Vhim

@NUFUO_mu_IGP

I saw this Pic on the TL, eno be Walllentin Boot be that

@_kofibaah

You niggas dey laugh the bottega's? A flex you might never be able to afford

King Promise Joins Wizkid to Brighten Up O2 Arena in London

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, is being saluted by netizens for his performance at the O2 Arena in London for the Made In Lagos Concert by Wizkid on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The Nigerian superstar, Wizkid performed the first of a three-night residency at the O2 Arena on Sunday in celebration of his critically acclaimed album, Made In Lagos.

King Promise who featured Wizkid in his “Tokyo” song also made an appearance on stage and delivered a flaming performance to thrill music lovers and fans of Wizkid who made it to the O2 Arena.

