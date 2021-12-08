Nana Yeboah has been spotted in a video bemoaning the attitude of some Ghanaians

According to him his fellow countrymen and women living in Hamburg did not give visiting Ghanaians a rousing welcome

Nana Yeboah and other movie stars went on a tour recently to Europe to promote a movie

Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah is not a happy man at all following a treatment he reportedly received at the hands of some Ghanaians living abroad.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Yeboah was seen granting an interview to a Ghanaian radio station based in Germany.

According to him, Ghanaians living in Germany and specifically Hamburg, were not nice to some of the Ghanaians who came visiting.

Kumawood star Nana Yeboah. Source: Instagram/nanayeboahofficial

Source: Instagram

He went on to bemoan the fact that when he arrived in Hamburg with other actors, they did not receive a warm welcome at all.

According to him, the attitude the Ghanaians in Hamburg showed did not speak well of them and said he expected better from them.

The comic actor went on to allege that some of the Ghanaians living in Europe claimed they did not care to see the visiting entertainment industry players.

Nana Yeboah went on to advise the Ghanaians living in Hamburg to change their ways and appreciate the moviemakers who make the trip to the foreign country.

The Kumawood star said those who claimed they had no interest in meeting the visiting Ghanaian actors were the ones who watch the local movies more.

