Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely famed in showbiz as Shatta Wale has ventured into another business as he launched his transport application called Shaxi.

Just amid the protest by trotro drivers and went on a nationwide strike, Shatta Wale found it smart to officially launch his online-hailing car with his name 'Shatta' and 'taxi' creatively coined together as 'Shaxi'.

Shaxi app was made operational online in a subtle manner in July but the official unveiling of the app was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The event was graced by personalities such as Bola Ray of Gh One, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui and many others.

Medikal who is Shatta Wale's bosom friend stated clearly at the launch to support the initiative and urged Ghanaians to support the artiste in his Shaxi business.

Media grandee Bola Ray also stated that other transport apps such as Uber and Bolt started small and are now billionaires and for that reason, Ghanaians should rally behind Shaxi to raise young billionaires in our country.

Shatta Wale has always championed developmental initiatives for the youth of Ghana and his new business will promote employment and better the lives of many.

