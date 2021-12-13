Pick Shaxi When Coming to Rapperholic - Sarkodie Tells Fans

Sarkodie has shown great support toShaxi App by Dance hall artiste Shatta Wale

The rapper has urged fans to pick Shaxi when coming for this years Rapperholic

Other stakeholders in the creative industry have shown immeasurable support to Shatta Wale after the launch of his app

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie has yet again expressed immense support for colleague Shatta Wale’s soon-to-be-launched ride-hailing service dubbed Shaxi.

The Rapper has been supportive of the new venture by Shatta Wale even before it was launched. He made a post prior to its launch urging Ghanaians to download the app following the sit-down strike by commercial drivers.

In a new tweet made by the rapper today, December 13, 2013, the rapper asked that fans who will turn up to 2021 Rapperholic should come by Shaxi.

Sarkodie , Shatta Wale. source:instagram/@sarkodie @shattawale

Source: Instagram

Y’all can pull up in #Shaxi if you don’t wanna be late for #Rapperholic2021

The tweet read.

Shatta Wale on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, launched his transport service application called Shaxi at Alisa Hotel in the capital Accra.

The launch arrived five months after the musician announced plans to commence the new venture as part of his goal to create employment opportunities for young Ghanaians. The launch saw many personalities and celebrities.

Shaxi is a portmanteau of ‘Shatta’ and ‘taxi’. It is the latest venture in the ‘Already’ hitmaker’s growing portfolio of investments in music and real estate.

Shaxi is the latest ride-hailing application in Ghana and will try to provide competition for other ride-sharing services like Uber, Bolt and Yango.

Nana Aba Anamoah Supports Shatta Wale Shaxi Business with 2 new cars

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that Nana Aba Anamoah has bought two brand new cars to support his Shaxi business. This is sighted by YEN.com.gh in a post by Shatta Wale on his Instagram.

He purposely made the post to thank the GHOne TV manager for the support and asked for God’s blessings for her. Shatta Wale disclosed that he really appreciated Nana Aba’s kind gesture and fans have praised her.

Source: Yen.com.gh