Drip lord: 10 photos that show Obinim is the most fashionable pastor in Ghana

Bishop Obinim has shown time and again that he is very particular about his fashion choice

He has been spotted in many videos and photos dressed in the best clothes money can buy

Obinim is married to local gospel sensation, Florence Obinim and they have 3 kids together

The founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim famed as Angel Obinim is considered very trendy when it comes to fashion.

In photos and videos, the popular preacher has shown that he knows what it means to step out in grand style and own his space.

Time and again, he has shown that he has expensive taste in fashion and has never put a foot wrong in this regard.

Photos of Reverend Obinim. Source: Instagram/bishopobinimministries

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From gracing his skin with African designs to rocking the most expensive foreign fashion brands, Angel Obinim can be considered second to none in the fashion game.

He has been spotted in many videos and photos 'dripping' like no ones business and exuding nothing but class.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 times Bishop Daniel Obinim showed that he is the drip lord among his fellow pastors.

1. When he rocked a burgundy-coloured 3-piece suit

2. Looking dapper in this beautiful kaftan.

3. Swag papa! Check him out in this outfit

4. Indeed, real men wear pink!

5. Chairman fuor nyinaa chairman look right here!

6. Blue is the colour - Obinim is the man!

7. Is your pastor an angel? I guess not!

8. When he dressed like the Pope

9. We are here for the looks!

10. You can't have anyone doing it better!

Opambour surprises beautiful wife with brand new V8 Land Cruiser in video

Meanwhile, well-known Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1 by many, has gifted his pretty wife a brand new car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet 1 was seen in the company of others readying themselves for the surprise presentation.

Wife of the man of God known as Mavis Opmabour but popularly referred to as Opambourwaa, was then called in and presented with the fresh car.

Source: Yen