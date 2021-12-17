On-air personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso and rapper, Amerado, have been trending for sometime now due to rumuors of them dating.

For many people they don't put premium on age when it comes to a romantic relation.

Though, the said relationship between the TV star popularly known as Delay and Amerado is yet to be confirm but you can's take anything away from the former's beauty.

Delay: 11 photos of 39 year-old TV star that explain why 26-year-old Amerado 'loves' her (Photo credit: Instagram/Delay)

Despite Delay being controversial when it comes to the way she conduct her interview she is really beautiful and no man can deny her.

As she is trending, YEN.com.gh has got 11 beautiful photos of Delay that Amerado can resist.

New public display of affection video of Delay and Amerado deepens dating rumours

A new lovey-dovey video showing award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay and musician Amerado has heightened their dating rumors.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay and Amerado were part of guests attending a night event.

Delay was first to get to the venue among the two and made herself comfortable on a seat. Shortly after, Amerado made his entrance at the event and went straight to see Delay.

The duo was seen smiling and as they sat by each other with the paparazzi and bloggers flooding them for pictures and videos.

All of a sudden, the duo got too close and started whispering into each other's ears as they giggled in the presence of the people gathered.

Delay pulled out a bit and Amerado leaned in and planted a number of what looked like kisses on her shoulder in the presence of the people.

Following his rather romantic move, Amerado got up to leave and it could be seen that Delay was kind of blushing over the singer's impromptu act.

One person could be heard saying that Delay was blushing and it got the pretty TV show host laughing hard.

Source: Yen