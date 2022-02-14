Beyoncé treated her followers to a rare snap of herself posing in the exterior of one of her homes, wearing an eye-catching outfit, possibly to compliment her fleet of stunning rides

Queen B accessorised her fashionable ensemble with brilliant diamond jewels that included an out of this world necklace that only she could pull off outside of a gala dinner event

Her fans showered her with love for her outfit, while others eagerly asked if she would be offering a new body of musical work soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beyoncé added another set of images to her recently very active Instagram account this morning and she looks great.

The superstar singer wore a lace bodice and shorts accessorised with heels, stockings and diamonds in the pics.

Beyoncé takes her fans' breath away with stunning jewelled-up pics in front of her impressive car collection. Image: @beyonce/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In true Queen B style, the vocalist offered a subtle flex with some of her pics’ backdrops that featured her sexy set of wheels. One could also get lost in the glimmer of her large diamond necklace seen in the images.

Peeps who saw B’s post could not help but shower with compliments on her beauty, style, and impressive whips. However, many of the comments were also made up of netizens who were eager to know when to expect new tracks from Beyoncé.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Beyoncé’s dazzling post below.

@mannyuk said:

“Look at the Ice!”

@laronhinesofficial noted:

“Even the cars look rich and luxurious”

@winnieharlow commented:

“Well, step out den"

@mpho_letsholonyane declared:

“I see you ma’am, but them babies behind you…”

@msjasminemasters wrote:

“I know new music is on the way”

@sir.marcell added:

“You look amazing and album ready. Give us dates! Thanks.”

Beyoncé rocks tennis skirt look in stunning photos and fans agree

In more stories about Beyoncé’s fire fashion statements, YEN.com.gh previously reported that she had given a new look to 40 in some Instagram posts. The world-famous celeb shared some smoking hot snaps that had fans thinking of taking tennis as a hobby.

Hollywood Life reported that the Love on Top singer recorded a single that will be featured in the upcoming biopic about world tennis stars and sisters, Venus and Serena Williams. The song is called Be Alive and will capture the true spirit of the kind of drive it takes to become and world champion tennis player.

To promote the release of the widely-anticipated film, Beyoncé took to her fan-crazed Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of her take on the perfect outfit for a tennis day at the country club. Bey completed the green and grey mini-skirt look with Gucci socks and of course, some shoes from her Ivy Park athleisure collection.

Source: YEN.com.gh