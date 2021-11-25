No makeup photos of some Ghanaian celebrities have often surfaced on the internet leading either to jeering or cheering.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The photos have either impressed or shocked fans as some of the celebrities looks very different and sometimes unrecognisable.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of the no-makeup photos of your favourite celebrities – Jackie Appiah, Fella Makafui, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Afia Schwar, Wendy Shay, Berla Mundi, Nana Ama McBrown, Hajia Bintu, and Kafui Danku.

A collage of some of the celebrities without makeup. Photo credit: @berlamundi @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Fella Makafui: Medikal's wife looked unrecognisable in her no makeup-photo:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Berla Mundi flaunted spotless beauty in her no makeup photo:

3. Nana Ama McBrown: The top actress seems to have blemishes on her face without makeup on:

4. Jackie Appiah looks stunning even without makeup:

5. Nana Aba Anamoah seems to have flawless beauty:

6. Hajia Bintu: The fast-rising Instagram model recently caused a stir with her no makeup photos. Many could not recognise her:

7. Afia Schwar: The controversial actress also caused a stir with her no makeup photo:

8. Kafui Danku looks like a baby when without makeup:

9. Serwaa Amihere: The GHOne TV presenter also once got fans talking over her no makeup photo:

10. Wendy Shay: The Uber Driver hitmaker also looks good without makeup:

Jackie Appiah falls during competition

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah the actress has fallen down in a competition.

She fell flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video published by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

The organisers of the show helped her up and declared her the winner because the other lady cheated.

Fella Makafui's 'washawasay' challenge

In other entertainment stories, Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has cracked ribs with a funny video of her mimicking Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ music challenge.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen leading her team of three others to do the drama and dance as the challenge goes.

There was another video of Fella faking to be deaf and dumb in order to stop a preacher from sharing the Bible's message with her.

Source: Yen