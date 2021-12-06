Nana Ama McBrown has released photos supporting Diana Hamilton

The actress was present at the gospel star's album launch on Sunday, December 5, 2021

Diana was adjudged the Artiste of the Year as this year's VGMA

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, took off from her busy schedule to show massive love to gospel star, Diana Antwi Hamilton.

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Diana launched her Grace Album and raised funds to her support her foundation.

Many important dignitaries like second lady Samira Bawumia was there to graced the occasion.

McBrown drops 10 photos as she celebrates and support Diana Hamilton (Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown /Instagram)

Source: Instagram

However, McBrown was not left out as she showed massive support to the 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year.

McBrown took to her official Instagram handle to release beautiful photos from the event.

From the photos, McBrown and Diana looked so happy as they posed for the camera.

She wrote, "Last Night We All Went To Support VGMA Artist Of The Year, @dianaantwihamilton To Launches her “Grace Album” and Raises Funds to Support Her Foundation at event dubbed “DINE WITH DIANA”

Fans reaction

on_drip commented:

"Enjoy your day madam."

thesleepwear_hut wrote:

"Bless youu."

amujirivitalis:

"Beautiful ppl."

_victoriaaa.xx:

"It’s the second slide for me."

phyllisnyarko5

"Amazing personalities."

Swipe for more:

