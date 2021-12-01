Beenie Man has confirmed his coming to ghana for this years Bhim Concert

The Bhim concert by dancehall musician Stonebwoy is scheduled for December 21, 2021

Stonebwoy hinted at Beenie's performing at his concert shortly after which he Beenie also confirmed on social media

Grammy award-winning Jamaican artiste, Anthony Moses Davis, widely known as Beenie man has announced his visit to Ghana for Stonebwoy Bhim Concert this December.

This year Bhim Concert will be its 5th edition and will take place at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference on December 21, 2021.

The world-acclaimed dancehall King world Beenie Man confirmed the news in a post he made on Twitter today December 1, 2021, following a post-Stonebwoy made that hinted at his coming.

Beenie Man and Stonebwoy.source:twitter

He tweeted:

I will be headlining this years #BHIMCONCERT with my brother Stonebwoy in Ghana! Tickets

Stonebwoy earlier made a big tweet revealing its headline act as Beenie Man on Twitter:

Headlining The BhimConcert 21. The Original king of the Dancehall @KingBeenieMan from Jamaica Flag of Jamaica The grand Arena Will Be On Fire..Get Your Tickets Now.

Reactions

Fans have gone on Twitter to express their excitement about the big news under the page of both artists.

@khophibhim:

Herh @stonebwoy u no levels am even speechless Face without mouth

@daustedkhid:

DJ Justice roll the instrument instrumentals and upon hearing "Shuga" beat the whole auditorium will scatter and catch fire. 21st /12 /21 is going to be historic

@Babs1Gad

This year ankasa the #BHIMCONCERT will be extraordinary. We're thrilled to be announcing that

