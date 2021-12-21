Vanessah Nicole has once again wowed her teeming fans online with a new video

The baby mama of Funny Face was seen jamming to a song while exhibiting some dance moves

The mother of 4 and Funny Face went viral earlier this year when they aired their relationship in public

Ghanaian actress Vanessah Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng famed as Funny Face has dazzled in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Vanessah was seen enjoying some music and showing off her dance skills in addition.

The video showed the pretty baby mama of Funny Face wearing a pink t-shirt over a pair of skimpy shorts as she danced to a song by Kidi and Mr Drew.

Photos of Vanessah Nocole. Source: Instagram/@vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

She was seen in what looked like a living room as she danced and smiled at the camera in the self-recorded video.

Vanessah Nicole captioned the video with the names of the artistes that sang the song she was dancing to.

Fans react to the video

Many teeming fans and followers of the burgeoning Ghanaian actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

mzz_tricia1_ had this to say:

"Give them la you’re beauty"

iamsweetfafa had this to say:

"Eiii.. Mama wan kill us"

nana_adjei_okodie noted:

"Thick is bae"

sly.gee.7334 also commented:

"Very cute"

dacostakaydee noted:

"@vanessah_nicole please we beg Okk.. Our brother jxt returned from the hospital .. seeing this body will kolo mental him again Temptation paaaa ni"

