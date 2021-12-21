Nana Ama McBrown and Bro Sammy have brought down the Christmas spirit with their singing

The duo was seen singing the famous "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" song and smiling

The two celebs appeared to be guests at the speech and prize-giving day of his Great Minds School

Ghanaian TV star Nana Ama McBrown and local gospel singer Brother Sammy have caused a massive stir online with their rendition of a Christmas carol.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the dup was seen seated close to each other and decided to sing a song.

Looking at the fact that it was getting close to Christmas, the dup decided to sing a carol for their fans.

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown and Bro Sammy. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The song was started by McBrown and saw Brother Sammy joining in to give a beautiful harmonious blend to it.

The video was posted by popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix and it has since gone viral with many reacting to it.

