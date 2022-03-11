Shatta Wale has opened up about issues surrounding his mother's claims that she was currently homeless

According to the dancehall star, many of the things going on were untrue and his comments would put an end to the entire issue

Shatta Wale's mother was reported to have been evicted from her rented East Legon apartment by her landlady

Outspoken dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale, has opened up about claims being made by his mother saying she was homeless.

In a Facebook Live video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Ayoo hitmaker who was quite livid, took a swipe at people giving her mother mileage.

He jabbed bloggers and radio presenters who were inviting his mother known as Elsie Abemegah for interviews.

The Taking Over hitmaker asked the media personalities to find out how someone who was homeless was able to bathe and dress up for such interviews.

Shatta Wale insinuated that he had been of tremendous help to his mother and did not hint of putting a stop to it.

He went on to add that it was quite unheard of for someone who was acquiring properties all over would allow his family to be in need.

The award-winning dancehall star went on to admonish his fans and followers to love their parents and treat them right.

He added that he was being judged wrongly because those who knew him personally in Nima would know what he has been through with his mother.

Shatta Wale said he was going to pray over his critics using Psalm 35 should they keep commenting on the issue.

Shatta Wale's Mother Evicted From Her Rented Apartment By Landlady

Reports suggested that the mother of dancehall artiste; Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah had been evicted from her East Legon residence by her landlady.

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh on hotfmghana.com stated that the dancehall star's mother was evicted from her apartment over unpaid rent.

According to hotfmghana.com’s checks, six years ago, Shatta Wale relocated his mother to the East Legon residence in the guise that he bought the house for her.

Shatta Wale's Mother Hospitalized; Pleads With Ghanaians For Help In Video

Madam Elsie Avemegah, mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been reportedly hospitalised.

In a new video making rounds on Facebook, the mother of the outspoken dancehall star was seen seated on what looked like a hospital bed.

She was being attended to by a lady who appeared to be a nurse as she (Madam Elsie) looked quite gloomy.

