Afia Schwar and her former husband Abroakwa have taken over the internet once again

Old Christmas photo of the duo has given the social media users something to talk about

Afia Schwar and Abroakwa were once a lovely couple but their marriage ended on a bad note

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar and her former husband, Abroakwa were once a lovely couple.

As Christians across the globe celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25, many released beautiful family photos on social media.

While the celebration is ongoing and a photo of Afia Schwar and Abroakwa has popped up online.

Beautiful X'mas photo of Afia Schwar and Abroakwaa causes stir (Photo credit: Instagram/Afia Schwar)

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar and her ex husband were captured in a Christmas costume.

From the photo, Afia Schwar and Abroakwa posed for the camera featuring the former's three children.

As expected the photo has attracted reactions from social media users:

@lilydebosslady:

"Hahahahaha u made me laugh .. Where did you get this pic from. U are dangerous."

@mandy_jael_berry_woods:

"Ajeeiiiiii u guys love teasing ooo."

@miss_chedda_4real:

"Is the separations and long necks for me."

@____.bambi:

"Ad3n na wote saa."

