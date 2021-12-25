Red affair: McBrown and Maxin dazzle in beautiful Christmas photos

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her daughter Baby Maxin have wowed many worth their Christmas day photos

The mother and daughter were spotted dressed in red attires as they beam with their priceless smiles

McBrown and Maxin have dazzled in many photos all-year-round and have been applauded for them

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown Mensah and her lovely daughter Maxin Mawushie Mensah have dazzled in Christmas day photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, McBrown and her daughter famed as Baby Maxin, were seen posing in front of a huge and beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The duo was seen dressed in red outfits as they beamed with smiles in front of the tree.

After posting the photos, Nana Ama McBrown captioned one of them:

"We Are Just Grateful LORD @iambabymaxin and Mum #HerExcellencyMerry Christmas"

The other post she made was also captioned:

"Our Love ❤ is from Above#HerExcellency @iambabymaxin"

Fans react to the photos

Industry colleagues and many admirers of the duo took to the comment section to react to the photos

Actress tracey_boakye wrote:

"Merry Christmas"

TV star berlamundi also commented:

"Merry Christmas Her Excellency"

US-based vlogger archipelago also wished the duo the best of the season

"Merry Christmas"

kafuidanku had this to add:

"Too cute . Merry Christmas"

There were many comments wishing Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

