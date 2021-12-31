Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia's son has turned a year older today on Friday, December 31, 2021

The actress celebrated the birthday of her beloved son by sharing photos of him online

Borga Sylvia was one of the most popular actresses during the early days of the Kumawood industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known in the movie industry as Borga Sylvia, has flaunted her son on the occasion of his birthday today, December 31, 2021.

To celebrate the big day, the actress took to her official Instgram page to flaunt her son and also shower her with a mother's prayer.

Sandra Adu shared photos of her son standing in front of what looked like their apartment abroad while he posed in different outfits.

Photos of Kumawood star Borga Silvia and son. Source: Instagram/iamsandraadu

Source: Instagram

After posting the adorable photos, Borga Sylvia captioned them:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Happy 13th birthday, son. May your day’s be forever bright and may you be the light that will lighten the path for many. Enjoy this special year my dear son. I love you"

Friends and fans of the actress react to the photos

Many acting colleagues, as well as fans of Borga Sylvia, took to the comment section to react to the photos as well as wish her son well.

Actor kwakumanubob came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday junior"

Actress iamamamcbrown also dropped her message:

"Happy Birthday son wow so soon #BRIMM"

daniela_tane wrote:

"Happy Birthday"

ama.sandy noted:

"Happy birthday boy"

official_bempah had this to say:

"Happy birthday my little brother God bless you"

sarpong80 noted:

"Mums boy bless him"

There were many birthday messages coming the way of Borga Sylvia's handsome son.

Jidula: Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's daughter turns 4, stuns in beautiful b'day photos

Speaking about birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Satekla and Dr Louisa turned a year older.

December 30, 2021, happened to mark the 4th birthday of the pretty young girl and she cannot keep calm about it.

To mark the big day, mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy on the special day.

Source: YEN.com.gh