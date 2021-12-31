Tracey Boakye rounds up 2021 with 3 stunning photos in her mansion

Tracey Boakye has rounded up 2021 in grand style by dropping some stunning photos

The actress took to her social media page to show off her pretty self for the last in 2021 and also flaunt her mansion

Tracey Boakye is noted for mesmerizing her fans and followers with beautiful family photos

Ghanaian actress, movie producer and super mom, Tracey Boakye, has dazzled social media with some gorgeous photos of herself as 2021 comes to a close in a few hours.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was spotted flaunting her wealthy lifestyle as she showed off her mansion and high taste of fashion.

Tracey Boakye was seen posing at a portion of her plush home as she beamed with her usual smiles for the camera.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: Instagram/Traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing a peach dress while flaunting a Burberry bag the same colour as her dress.

The mother of Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira stuck many poses as she showed off the huge swimming pool in her home.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"My WISH IS TO SEE YOU ALL HAPPY And HEALTHY A YEAR BY THIS TIME, IN JESUS NAME "

Fans react to the photos

erphyai_cuecute came in with the comment:

"Same to you mummy"

mharmhe.sarfowaa had this to say:

"I love the look"

misstina511 wrote:

"The world best heart of Gold"

rako_oppong noted:

"His only chic"

