Prophet Nigel Gaisie has popped up in the news after he was spotted speaking about a watch he bought

According to the man of God, he purchased the watch for GHC100,000 to prove he was not poor

He was however struggling to mention the name of the watch brand and also trying hard to mention the figure in Ghana cedis

General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been spotted in a new video flaunting his massive wealth and taste in expensive fashion.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma Onwanwani of Kofi TV fame, the man of God was heard saying his wristwatch alone cost GHC100,000.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet Nigel Gaisie was seen pointing to his watch and trying to make a point.

According to him, the watch cost him a whopping GHC100,000 - proving that he was not poor.

However, the man of God, out of the desperation to explain himself, was heard mentioning the brand of watch he was wearing wrongly.

He also struggled to convert the currency from the old to the new currency and kept on asking his assistants to help him convert the amount.

The man of God was trying to pronounce Cartier but what he was mentioning sounded a bit off which solicited many reactions.

Fans react to the video

Many fans took to the comment section to react to the video of the man of God speaking about his flashy lifestyle.

tashacheekz wrote:

"oh God help my people!"

misolannie quizzed:

"Eishhhhhh Cartier or Karttel"

ade3f3hemaa also wrote:

"Asem B3n koraa nie …what is cat33 mogu nipa anim ase koraa dodo"

msafiabiney noted:

"Eish catair paaaa"

swizzdept commented:

"This guy be tooo serious.the Cartier people for arrest this guy..ei cateh sen"

djsteviedee

"Just embarrassing how u wearing an expensive watch and can’t even pronounce its name properly. As3m oh"

There were many comments that showed social media users had a good laugh over Nigel Gaisie's struggles.

