Twene Jonas proves his wealth as he flaunts bank account with over GHC154m

Twene Jonas has wowed his fans and critics by showing them the details of his bank account

The popular vlogger was heard explaining that he was not poor and could afford anything he wanted in this life

Twene Jonas is noted for lashing out at government officials and celebs who trend for the wrong reasons

Popular Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has blown many people away by opening up his bank account details for all to see his wealth.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the "glass nkoaa" crooner was seen taking his usual stroll on the streets of USA and recording a video.

All of a sudden, he decided to show off his financial status to the fans and especially his critics who went round saying he (Jonas) was a poor man struggling on the streets of America.

He decided to show off his bank account details for all to see and immediately went into his phone to pull the bank details.

After a few seconds on the phone, the "hw3 fom" man showed his bank account details to the camera he was recording with and it showed a whopping amount of money.

The vlogger's alleged bank account was showing a balance in excess of $25 million dollars - the equivalent of over GHC154 million.

According to the details he showed to the camera, Twene Jonas claimed he bought something worth $200 at Long Island when he visited the place.

It is unknown what necessitated Twene Jonas' decision to show off his wealth but over a number of months, many people have come out to claim that Twene Jonas is poor.

Earlier, Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye, was spotted in a video giving progress report on social media sensation, Twene Jonas, and why he went 'missing' online.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hopeson Adorye indicated that he was currently in the USA on a mission concerning Twene Jonas.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart indicated that he went to Jonas' place of work where he is a car park attendant.

