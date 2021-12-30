GH ladies drool over fresh photo of Mahama's son flaunting 'macho' body by pool

John Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama has wowed many fans and followers with his new photo on Instagram

The son of the former president of Ghana was seen flaunting his muscles for all to see on social media

The handsome son of Mahama is noted for posting lovely photos of himself and family on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sharaf Mahama, one of the sons of former president John Dramani Mahama, has mesmerized many on social media with his latest photo making rounds online.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sharaf was seen standing on what looked like a wharf.

The son of the former president was seen wearing a life jacket over his barechested torso as he posed for the camera.

Photos of Sharaf Mahama. Source: Instagram/sharafmahama

Source: Instagram

It appeared the former first child was checking something out on his phone when the picture was taken.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photo that was posted showed the young man's biceps which looked well-built due to his involvement in sports - specifically soccer.

He was spotted wearing a pair of dark sun glasses while posing close to what looked like a swimming pool.

Many react to the photo

Fans of the 'fresh boy' former first child took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Blogger ghhyper1 came in with the comment:

"Guy guy"

Sharaf's sister-in-law azzzyyyy had this to say:

"I see the muscles thouuuu"

obeimages wrote:

"Happy new year bro"

stonekhary_portia also dropped the comment:

"ma gee.. handsome"

ghanaianbabe quizzed:

"Why are you so cool?"

nana_hene_kwesi had this to say:

"Baba no size"

selorm_explore also noted:

"Always cool"

Jidula: Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's daughter turns 4, stuns in beautiful b'day photos

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter and first child of dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Satekla and Dr Louisa is a year older today.

December 30, 2021, happens to mark the 4th birthday of the pretty young girl and she cannot keep calm about it.

To mark the big day, mother of the young girl, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to flaunt her bundle of joy on the special day.

The photos saw Jidula posing close to a beautifully-designed Christmas tree as she beamed with her pretty smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh