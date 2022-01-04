Dancehall genius, Shatta Wale and Nigerian star, Burna Boy have taken over the internet after the two former friends threw shots at each other.

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy accused fingers at each other after the former went hard on Nigerians during his December 25, 2021, Freedom Wave concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In replying Shatta Wale, Burna Boy accused him of forcing himself on his girl.

Matilda Hipsy: 13 photos of the Ghanaian model whose name pops up in Shatta Wale-Burna Boy beef (Photo credit: Instagram/Matilda Hipsy)

The Ayoo hitmaker never kept mute as he also accused Burna Boy of forcing himself on curvaceous Ghanaian model, Matilda Hipsy.

Matilda Hipsy, who is known in private life as Matilda Quaye is one of the most sought-after Ghanaian models.

She has featured in many music videos including D-Black's hit song, Vera.

As Matilda Hipsy is been discussed, YEN.com.gh has put together 13 stunning photos of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh