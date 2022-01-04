Tracey Boakye's first son, Kwaku Danso, has been spotted enjoying himself in faraway Amsterdam

The young boy was seen posing for some lovely photos as he stood in front of a nice car

Tracey Boakye is noted for flaunting her adorable kids on social media at the least chance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, the first child, and son of actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been spotted having the time of his life outside the country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Danso Yahaya was spotted walking the streets of Amsterdam.

He appeared to be taking a stroll with his mother, Tracey Boakye, when they decided to make a pit stop and pose for some photos.

Photos of Kwaku Danso Yahaya. Source: Instagram/@kwaku_danso_yahaya

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Danso Yahaya, was made to pose close to some saloon cars for his photos to be taken just to crystalize the moment.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The young king of the movie maker was seen wearing a black inter jacket as he beamed with smiles for the photo.

After posting the photo on his official Instagram page, it was captioned:

"Hello from the other side"

Fans react to the photo

Lovers of Kwaku Dansi Yahaya and his mother took to the comment section to react to the photo.

asare8852 came in with the comment:

"Handsome Kweku"

mhamhe_yhaa_jek also wrote:

"Chairman"

lovelygirl_ilove_tracey_boakye had this to say

"My lovely boy"

akorfa.comfort.31 also commented:

"Kwaku you dey flexooo"

Burna Boy Arrives in Ghana After Threatening to 'Discipline' Shatta Wale; Photo Drops

Grammy award-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu widely known as Burna Boy has arrived in Ghana today January 4, 2022, amidst his social media brawl with Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale.

Burna boy in an earlier post on his social media announced a trip to Ghana and many are wondering if the visit is to fight it out with Shatta Wale at the Accra Sports Stadium in a duel they had hinted at in their social media brawl.

The post shared by the African giant, Burna Boy, read three words, “See you soon,” which got many tongues wagging.

Source: YEN.com.gh