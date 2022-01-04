African giant, Burna Boy finally touches down in Ghana after hinting at his visit prior to his arrival on social media

The Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy and Shatta Wale have been in an ongoing feud that has garnered lots of attention across Africa

In a video going viral, Burna Boy is seen arriving at the airport from a private jet with his entourage as he is gets welcomed by fans

Grammy award-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu widely known as Burna Boy has arrived in Ghana today January 4, 2022, amidst his social media brawl with Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale.

Burna boy in an earlier post on his social media announced a trip to Ghana and many are wondering if the visit is to fight it out with Shatta Wale at the Accra Sports Stadium in a duel they had hinted at in their social media brawl.

The post shared by the African giant, Burna Boy, read three words, “See you soon,” which got many tongues wagging.

In a new Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the artist is seen arriving at the airport in a private jet with his entourage as he gleefully exchanges pleasantries with fans.

Buna Boy and Shatta Wale have been in a very serious social media feud. Shatta made a statement at his ‘Freedom Concert’ about Nigerians which commenced the entire social media brawl.

Burna Boy replied Shatta Wale as he stated Shatta Wale can’t name anyone he has groomed that hasn’t ended up his enemy, then he shouldn’t cry for help and feel a sense of entitlement.

The two went on and on as the brawl later took a nasty turn as Burna Boy threatened to beat Shatta Wale following some rape allegations that surfaced amidst the social media brawl.

