Kisa Gbekle has set the internet ablaze with a new video showing her newly acquired backside

In the video, the actress was captured wearing pink swimwear getting ready for a photoshoot

In her recent interview, she confirmed blowing GHHC60,000 just to acquire her new look

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has finally displayed the handy work of her Turkish doctor after visiting the European country to enhance her body.

The beautiful actress has released a video of herself flaunting her new look to the world.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kisa is captured in her house wearing pink swimwear.

Kisa Gbekle drops 1st video in swimwear showing her enhanced body after paying GHC60k(Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle)

Source: Instagram

From the video, a lady was rubbing her back with oil as she get ready for a photoshoot.

It clearly shows that Kisa's backside looks big as compared to her old looks.

She wrote, "Big siss got this oil rubbing . 6 weeks post op. Still not healed yet but."

Social media reaction:

elikem_the_gossip:

"Please I'll do the job for free."

odeisei_fashionn:

"Am a woman but the first thing that came from my mouth was wowwww."

royal_glamsy:

"Yehowa is that my siss??."

j.o.black_:

"The robbing of oil on the body is a man’s job, y’all employ accordingly I’m available mmom."

jaykan39:

"Wata bombshell."

Kisa Gbekle: Actress Reveals she Spent GH60,000 in Turkey to Enhance her Body; Video Drops

Kisa Gbekle made an interesting revelation about her newly acquired voluptuous body stating she spent a colossal amount of GHC60,000 in achieving her ideal body which she flaunts on social media in body-hugging outfits.

Her revelation came as a surprise to many as most Ghanaian celebrities hardly open up about their cosmetic surgeries let alone the amount spent.

Prior to Kisa's body enhancement, she openly declared her intentions to have a body worked on in Turkey.

Source: YEN.com.gh