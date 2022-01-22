Selina Denva has done it again with another photo from her birthday vacation in Dubai

In the photo, the pretty model was captured flaunting her beauty at the beach wearing a -see-through outfit

The gorgeous photo has caught the attention of her followers as they took to the comment to heap praises on her

Pretty Ghanaian model, Selina Denva, will not stop wowing her ardent followers on Instagram.

The US-based model is currently on birthday vacation in Dubai and she has been dominating Instagram with pictures from the Arab country.

She has released a new photo on her page and it has really caught the attention of many.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina is captured at the beach wearing a white see-through outfit.

From the photo, she flaunted her iconic curvy stature as she turned her back to the camera.

Her caption read, "Dear God, may I never think that flashing lifestyle and showing of designers are achievements in life. Please don’t let me be that pathetic .. May my priorities in life be as meaningful and useful, which will extend to generations upon generations. And most importantly may I be with someone whose steps are ahead of me (a wise partner) ,who will direct my wrong path to the right part. Thank you and AMEN."

Fans reaction

The photo has attracted massive reaction from Selina's followers

wahaab.akeem:

Truthful and motivation words

jabohenryashley:

Amen Queen God Bless You ‘ fulfill your Dreams Gorgeous

commonjackass:

More beautiful than the ocean view

keartel:

Powerful words. Let your CREATOR take control!

futuristicb1900:

I LOVE YOU AND THAT BODY

