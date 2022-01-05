Kisa Gbekle travelled out of the country to Turkey last year to have her physique worked on and disclosed that she spent an amount of GH60,000 to achieve her body goals

The actress prior to her body enhancement shared very different thoughts about this type of cosmetic surgery but seem to now proudly advocate for it

According to the actress, the amount stated includes her business flight, accommodation, feeding, and others in Turkey

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has made an interesting revelation about her newly acquired voluptuous body stating she spent a colossal amount of Gh60,00 in achieving her ideal body which she flaunts on social media in body-hugging outfits.

Her revelation came as a surprise to many as most Ghanaian celebrities hardly open up about their cosmetic surgeries let alone the amount spent.

Prior to Kisa's body enhancement, she openly declared her intentions to have a body worked on in Turkey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh according to the actress, the amount stated includes her business flight, accommodation, feeding, and others in Turkey.

Explaining the reason why she's got the latest job done, she asserted:

"When Covid came, I was having a lot of fun. I didn’t train because all the gyms were closed, you know I trained a lot."

She continued stating that :

"I was just in my house eating and sleeping. After some time, I started growing fat and I had to think if I would be able to burn this fat to the way I used to be or just go get it done".

Recounting how she once spoke against liposuctions, she said:

"although I spoke against it a lot, I said life is just one and this is just me. I have to do this because I need to look good to come to the business that I do so I opted for it".

The actress denied rumours about getting her body worked on because she had a child during her interview with blogger Zion Felix.

"Who said I gave birth? Not yet but even if I give birth that’s very good news".

She addresed.

